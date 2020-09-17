NFL kickers have worst opening week since 1982

NFL kickers had a week they would like to forget.

Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski underscored the group’s plight during the first week of the season when he missed three field goals and an extra point during a game against the Denver Broncos. Cincinnati Bengals kicker Randy Bullock missed a late game-tying field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers.

But those two players were only two notable highlights.

According to the Associated Press, the 19 field goals missed by kickers were the most on the opening week since kickers missed 20 in 1982. The 71.6% accuracy from placekickers was the worst in the NFL since 1998.

Five missed extra points were tied for the most in Week 1 since it was moved back to its current spot at the 15-yard line in 2015. While Gostkowski was the biggest culprit, he still salvaged it with the game-winning field goal against the Broncos.

“We’ve all had our days,” Gostkowski said. “But the kicking position, you miss a couple of kicks, the camera follows you around, they talk about you the whole time, they watch you. It can get to a lonely spot. But you have to keep your head high and keep on going.”

The Cleveland Browns made a kicking change after their first game. The team waived Austin Seibert and added Cody Parkey to their 53-man roster. The Bengals later claimed Seibert off of waivers.

The Chicago Bears added Cairo Santos to their active roster as well.