Jets should 'stick' with Sam Darnold but still draft QB with No. 2 pick, ex-NFL coach June Jones says

The New York Jets have made it clear that they’re willing to listen to teams inquiring about Sam Darnold but former NFL head coach June Jones says the Jets would be wise to keep their young player and still pick up another quarterback in next month’s draft.

Jones, the former Atlanta Falcons and longtime University of Hawaii head coach, told Fox News in an interview this week that the Jets’ best option would be to keep Darnold, who he says has consistently shown improvement despite the media’s depiction of him.

DAK PRESCOTT, COWBOYS AGREE TO LUCRATIVE CONTRACT EXTENSION

"I would stick with Darnold and I would still draft a quarterback. I think Darnold can play," Jones told Fox News. "I think he’s been in a very, very tough situation in New York. It’s not the easiest place to play and to live there full-time unless you’re on top of your game every day."

Jones, who spent several years as the Falcons assistant head coach before taking over fully in 1994, explained that Darnold has had less than favorable conditions as a rookie, including the constant changes within the organization and the pressure of playing in New York.

"Because of radio talk shows and social media, you can’t be a rookie anymore. As soon as you put on that jersey as a first-round pick, they expect you to play like a 10-year veteran."

But despite the frenzy behind Darnold’s rumored imminent departure, Jones believes "he’s gotten better and better and better."

RUSSELL WILSON NOT MENTIONED IN SEAHAWKS’ LETTER TO SEASON-TICKET HOLDERS: REPORT

Darnold is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal and is scheduled to count $9.8 million against the Jets’ salary cap. While that's a manageable cost, New York has until May 3 to decide whether to exercise Darnold's fifth-year option – which would cost the Jets between $15 million and $20 million, fully guaranteed.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas made it clear during a press conference with reporters last week that while they see the 23-year-old’s potential, they’re listening to offers.

"I will answer the call if it's made," Douglas said. "As it pertains to Sam, Sam’s, we think, a dynamic player in this league with unbelievable talent and who really, really has a chance to really hit his outstanding potential moving forward."

Jones noted that Darnold is a very tradable player with a high value and could be used if the Jets wanted to go after another big-name quarterback looking for a trade.

If he does stay in New York, Jones told Fox News that he believes Darnold might still face challenges with new head coach Robert Saleh.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"[Saleh] is a real good defensive guy and they’re going to end up not letting the quarterback try to win the game and I don’t think you can get to the Super Bowl any more or win a Super Bowl if you’re playing defensively on offense."

Jones explained that as the game continues to change, teams that play a true offense are the ones that can go all the way, using Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the prime example

"I would say (the Jets) improve just because (Saleh) will make them better on defense but at the same time I think .500 is going to be a stretch with the situation he’s been handed right there."

Jones recently served as head coach of the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks. After the league folded in 2020, Jones joined CoachTube.com, an online platform offering instructional courses in a wide range of sportss. He teamed there up with legendary coach Mouse Davis to teach a course on the famous "run and shoot" offense.

"I’ve gotten calls from every level. CFL coaches, NFL coaches, college coaches, high school coaches, and so it really is a chance for somebody to better themselves in throwing the football and see how we did it.’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones said he has seen the coach-to-coach platform especially take off as a result of the pandemic changing the way the game is taught.

"There’s no more coaches clinics anywhere. It used to be where thousands of coaches would go to Dallas and now you can’t do that anymore so it’s really been interesting to see how it’s grown and the calls we get."

Jones began his NFL coaching career with the Houston Oilers and the Detroit Lions before serving as head coach of the Falcons from 1994-96.

He also had a short stint with the San Diego Chargers in 1998. He spent several years coaching college football at Hawaii and SMU before joining the Canadian Football League in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.