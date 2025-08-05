NFL Hall of Fame preseason game rivals NBA playoffs with shocking viewership nationwide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It appears sports fans are ready for the new NFL season after shocking viewership for the Hall of Fame preseason game this past week.

In fact, it rivaled the NBA playoffs.

The Hall of Fame Game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions drew 6.9 million viewers on NBC, which was up a whopping 40% from last year, Front Office Sports reported, citing Nielsen ratings.

It was the most-watched Hall of Fame Game since 2021.

During the 2025 NBA postseason, average viewership across ABC and ESPN was 6.13 million per game, which was up 10% from last year, according to the league, showcasing just how popular the NFL is – even when the games don’t count.

Trey Lance, not Chargers' starter Justin Herbert, was the one taking snaps with the offense in Canton, Ohio last Thursday night, and he put on a show for all those watching.

The third overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft went 12-of-20 passing for 120 yards and two touchdowns thrown in the Chargers’ 34-7 beatdown of the Lions.

Lance is expected to hold the backup position to Herbert in a season where head coach Jim Harbaugh is likely to build off a 2024 playoff campaign.

Meanwhile, head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions didn’t have the same production as the scoreboard indicated. As is custom, Jared Goff and many starters on both sides of the ball didn’t suit up for this contest, so Kyle Allen, who is battling to be Goff’s backup, started under center.

He was picked off twice in the game, while other mistakes, including a muffed punt return, are areas the Lions need to clean up.

There are many more preseason games to be played in the coming weeks, as every other team across the NFL will suit up for their first game action against another team this week.

Perhaps even more NFL fans will be tuning in for those primetime games, as they prepare for what's expected to be another exciting football season.

