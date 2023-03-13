Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Aaron Rodgers
Published

NFL fans hold their collective breath as Aaron Rodgers decision looms

Signs have appeared to point Rodgers to the Jets but nothing was official

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Aaron Rodgers has yet to come to a decision as to what he wants to do for the 2023 season and beyond.

Signs appeared to point to Rodgers getting traded to the New York Jets from the Green Bay Packers in a deal that would change the landscape for both franchises. While Caesars Sportsbook’s Trey Wingo tweeted Monday the deal was "done" and SNY reported on Saturday a deal was "essentially done," other NFL journalists have said nothing has happened as of yet.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

One ESPN report noted before the start of the "legal tampering" period that the Jets and the Packers do not know what Rodgers is going to do. Another report added that the Jets are "cautiously optimistic" the four-time NFL MVP will agree to a trade to the AFC East team that hasn’t won an NFL playoff game since the 2010 season.

As the NFL world awaits Rodgers’ decision, some fans have expressed frustration with his waiting.

Rodgers told former NFL star Brandon Marshall, the co-host of the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast, his decision would be made soon and to "stay tuned."

AARON RODGERS' TEAMMATE DEFENDS PACKERS PLAYERS AMID CRITICAL TWEET ABOUT RECRUITING STAR QUARTERBACK

Dec 19, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field.

Dec 19, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. (Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)

When asked how long the entire NFL world will have to wait, Rodgers replied, "Well, I think it won’t be long. There’s a time limit for all this."

"It’s always interesting meeting important figures in the sport. That’s all I’m giving you. Stay tuned."

Rodgers said after the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions in Week 18 that he wouldn’t hold the franchise hostage as he makes his decision.

"I’m not going to hold them hostage," he said. "I understand we’re still in January, March is free agency. Just need some time, like I said, to get the emotion out of it and figure out what’s best."

Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts while walking off the field after a failed attempt to convert a third down during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts while walking off the field after a failed attempt to convert a third down during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Since then, Rodgers has gone on a darkness retreat and neither the Jets nor the Packers made eye-popping news as the "legal tampering" period opened.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For now, everyone is still waiting for what the star quarterback does next.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.