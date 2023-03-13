Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers' teammate defends Packers players amid critical tweet about recruiting star quarterback

Rodgers has been rumored to be a piece in a trade with the Jets

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas responded to a critical tweet as the NFL world awaits Aaron Rodgers’ decision whether he will play in 2023 and if his team will trade him to the New York Jets.

As Jets players like Sauce Gardner and Breece Hall made a public plea for the Jets to bring Rodgers to East Rutherford, New Jersey, Spectrum News 1 broadcaster Gary Ellerson wondered why Packers players were not doing the same.

Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, passes against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lambeau Field on Nov. 15, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

"Just thinking bout all these Jets players asking 12 to come join them in New York on social media. Why aren’t 12 teammates asking him to stay here?" Ellerson tweeted Saturday.

Douglas responded on Sunday, saying they do not need to make a public plea on social media because they have his personal number and can do their work behind the scenes.

"Because we have his number. We can actually text him instead of writing it on social media," Douglas wrote. "As our leader he knows how each person on the roster feels about him."

Rodgers liked Douglas’ tweet on Twitter, and Ellerson responded with a GIF of rapper T.I. nodding his head.

The time is ticking on Rodgers to make a decision.

Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, participates in pregame warmups prior to the preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 25, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Rodgers was at a charity football event in California when he ran into Brandon Marshall, the former NFL star wide receiver and the host of the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast and gave a little insight into when he will make his decision.

"Stay Tuned," the four-time NFL MVP told Marshall.

When asked how long the entire NFL world will have to wait, Rodgers replied, "Well, I think it won’t be long. There’s a time limit for all this."

"It’s always interesting meeting important figures in the sport. That’s all I’m giving you. Stay tuned."

Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, congratulates Rasul Douglas, #29, following an interception during the fourth quarter of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Oct. 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona.

Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, congratulates Rasul Douglas, #29, following an interception during the fourth quarter of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Oct. 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SNY noted on Saturday a deal between the two sides was "essentially done" and it comes down to whether Rodgers wants to be in New York. The NFL Network later added framework still needs to be determined.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.