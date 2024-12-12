NFL to extend halftime for Beyoncé's performance on Christmas Day: report

The NFL is giving Beyoncé fans a gift on Christmas.

The league is extending its halftime intermission for when the superstar singer-songwriter takes the stage during the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens matchup, per TMZ Sports.

Beyoncé won’t get a Super Bowl’s halftime length, but she will get about 20 minutes to perform.

The normal halftime is about 12–15 minutes long, and for the Super Bowl, halftime can last for 25 minutes.

Netflix is streaming both NFL games on Christmas, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET and the Ravens-Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The two games are the first ever streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Netflix will be under a lot of pressure to ensure people are able to tune into the stream to watch the games after a lot of people had issues watching the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight in November.

Ronald "Blue" Denton, from Florida, actually filed a lawsuit accusing Netflix of "breach of contract" for constant glitches during the fight, per TMZ.

Netflix acknowledged the issues users had streaming in a statement following the fight.

"This unprecedented scale created many technical challenges, which the launch team tackled brilliantly by prioritizing stability of the stream for the majority of viewers," said Netflix executive Elizabeth Stone.

"I'm sure many of you have seen the chatter in the press and on social media about the quality issues. We don't want to dismiss the poor experience of some members and know we have room for improvement, but still consider this event a huge success."

Netflix revealed that the Paul-Tyson fight drew 108 million viewers, making it the "most-streamed sporting event ever."

If Netflix cannot resolve their buffering issues come Christmas, the streaming service is going to have NFL fans and the "BeyHive" upset.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

