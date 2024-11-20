Paul-Tyson fight streaming issues left Travis Kelce 'pretty p----d'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was among the Netflix customers who experienced issues trying to watch the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight.

Kelce, 35, expressed his displeasure about the fight’s stream quality during a recent episode of "New Heights."

"I was f------ pretty p-----, I was pretty p-----. It kept going in and out. It kicked me off about four or five times," Kelce said.

The star tight end said his stream froze at an inopportune time in the broadcast.

"God d-----, my s--- got froze literally on Mike Tyson’s cheeks," Kelce said.

"It felt like a parody going into it just from Mike slapping him in the weigh-ins or the pre-fight stuff and then just dude. When he did the interview, cause I’m pretty sure he did the interview with his son, that was his son that interviewed him, he kisses him on the cheek, which I’ve never seen that in an interview ever in my life.

"The guy that’s done with the interview right before his fight goes and kisses another man on the cheek says, ‘I love you’ and then walks off and the camera pans and slightly goes down so it gets this guy in nothing but a jock strap. I immediately sent that to f------everyone. That was the funniest s--- ever."

Jokes aside, amid the struggles Netflix customers experienced with the fight, Kelce hopes things are smoother come Christmas for the NFL.

"Hopefully, Netflix though… can figure out the streaming, especially if we are going to be watching all the Christmas games on Netflix," Kelce said.

The NFL has two games streaming on Netflix on Christmas this year. Kelce’s Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Netflix is reportedly paying the NFL $150 million to stream the two games. The games will air on traditional TV in the teams’ local markets.

