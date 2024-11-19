Netflix subscriber sues company for 'breach of contract' over poor quality of Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight

Netflix is facing a lawsuit after widespread complaints about buffering and glitches during the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight Friday night.

The lawsuit was filed in Florida by Ronald "Blue" Denton and accuses Netflix of "breach of contract" for constant glitches during the event, per TMZ.

Netflix acknowledged the poor streaming quality of the highly anticipated event in a statement released Monday.

"This unprecedented scale created many technical challenges, which the launch team tackled brilliantly by prioritizing stability of the stream for the majority of viewers," said Netflix executive Elizabeth Stone. "I'm sure many of you have seen the chatter in the press and on social media about the quality issues. We don't want to dismiss the poor experience of some members and know we have room for improvement but still consider this event a huge success."

Netflix also revealed Tuesday that Friday's live boxing event between Tyson and Paul drew 108 million viewers globally, making it the "most-streamed sporting event ever."

Netflix's live broadcast from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, peaked at 65 million concurrent households in the U.S. An estimated 56% of all TV viewership in the country was tuned into the Tyson-Paul fight between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. ET, the streaming service added.

The co-main event, a rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, drew 74 million live viewers globally to become the most-watched professional women’s sports event in U.S. history.

Issues started to occur during the Mario Barrios-Abel Ramos bout and only increased ahead of the Serrano-Taylor fight.

Detector reported that at least 85,000 viewers reported problems. One particular moment ignited fierce backlash and mockery on social media for Netflix when boxing legend Evander Holyfield and Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones had their mics cut out while they were talking about the fights. Jones was touting the NFL’s partnership with Netflix.

Howard Stern warned Netflix on his radio show that it had better get it right.

"You know, I don’t how this stuff works, but you gotta make sure it works. … But if you f--- up people’s football, there’s gonna be hell to pay," Stern said.

Netflix will stream an NFL debut doubleheader on Christmas with games between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.