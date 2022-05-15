NFL, now hear this: Date set for hearing on Jon Gruden lawsuit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL is taking a slightly serious turn here soon, with a hearing set to take place on May 25.

The purpose? To determine whether the suit will be heard through arbitration or done at trial.

Both Gruden and NFL officials will be present for the hearing, as relayed by ESPN.

Gruden resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after an email scandal that reportedly included racist, anti-gay, and misogynistic language.

He filed suit in Eighth Judicial District Court in Clark County, Nevada a month after resigning.

The suit alleges that the NFL "selectively leaked Gruden’s correspondence," according to his attorneys.

"There is no explanation or justification for why Gruden’s emails were the only ones made public out of the 650,000 emails collected in the NFL’s investigation of the Washington Football Team or for why the emails were held for months before being released in the middle of the Raiders’ season," attorney Adam Hosmer-Henner said in a statement.

Gruden is seeking "the recovery of money in excess of $15,000.00" in each of the seven causes of action, per NFL.com. The NFL responded by filing a motion to dismiss on Jan. 19.

The May 25 hearing will be held in front of Judge Nancy Allf in Las Vegas.