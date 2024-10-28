New York's Cardinal Dolan says pray for Yankees ahead of World Series Game 3: 'Not looking too good'

The New York Yankees head into Game 3 of the World Series already down two games to none against the Los Angeles Dodgers, making Monday night at Yankee Stadium a must-have to get back into the series.

Some fans may be praying for the Yankees to notch a win in the Fall Classic, and they might have been at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan during Sunday mass doing so at the direction of New York Archbishop Timothy Cardinal Dolan.

Dolan was at the famous cathedral where he closed his mass by saying Monday marked the Fest of St. Jude, who just so happens to be "the patron saint of impossible causes."

Dolan, then, was joking a bit when he told his parish to head back to St. Jude’s shrine for the Yankees.

"His shrine is in the very back there if you want to light a candle for the Yankees — because it’s not looking too good," Dolan said, per the New York Post.

Monday night marks the first time in 15 years a World Series game was played at Yankee Stadium, the last being a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies to capture the franchise’s 27th world title.

But the team was certainly hoping to be in a better position than they are now, as the Dodgers defeated them in Game 2, 4-2, to take a commanding 2-0 lead after a thrilling Game 1 walk-off grand slam by Freddie Freeman in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Dolan, though, wasn’t the only one invoking religious tactics to help out the Yankees in any way New Yorkers could.

Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, who is the executive vice president of the New York Board of Rabbis, noted he will also be praying for the Yankees.

However, being from Boston, Potasnik has a different way of praying.

"I will offer a prayer for the Yankees as a Boston Red Sox fan," he said, via The Post. "I offer a prayer as an expression of forgiveness for what they did to us all these years."

Since the Yankees’ World Series win in 2009, the Red Sox have been able to call themselves champions in 2013 and 2018, while New York has been scratching and clawing to get the chance to add to their storied history.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers, winners of the World Series in the shortened COVID-19 season in 2020, are in the position every team dreams of by taking both games at home to start off the series.

Los Angeles would love to get the job done in this east coast trip to the Bronx, where three games are currently scheduled from Monday-Wednesday.

But Wednesday’s contest may not be needed if the Dodgers were to pull off a sweep in the World Series.

The critical Game 3 matchup, which will feature Clarke Schmidt for the Yankees on the mound against Walker Buehler for the Dodgers, is set for 8:08 p.m. first pitch on FOX.

