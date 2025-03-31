New York officials cancel horse racing at racetrack over 'unacceptable noise levels' from nearby casino

The New York Racing Association (NYRA) said it was forced to cancel Sunday’s entire race card at Aqueduct Racetrack over what it called "unacceptable noise levels" from a nearby auto show at a casino.

Resorts World New York is located right next to Aqueduct. NYRA said the facility held its March Madness Auto and Bike Show.

"The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) has canceled Sunday’s eight-race card at Aqueduct Racetrack due to unacceptable noise levels created by the ‘March Madness Auto and Bike Show’, an event being held at the neighboring Resorts World Casino," the NYRA said.

"NYRA was not notified in advance that the event would create potentially unsafe racing conditions. Despite NYRA’s repeated attempts to rectify the situation, Resorts World Casino was unable to make the adjustments necessary to allow racing to proceed."

Fox News Digital reached out to Resorts World New York for comment.

The NYRA was set to have eight races go off. Races will continue on Thursday, the organization said.

Andrew Offerman, the NYRA’s senior vice president of racing and operations, said the casino’s event took place in a parking lot, which was "immediately adjacent to the top of the stretch," according to the New York Post.

"We were then faced with wildly unpredictable sound levels and other concerns causing potentially unsafe circumstances for horses and riders," Offerman added. "We were left with no choice but to cancel racing due to these concerns.

"NYRA will work with (NY Thoroughbred Horseman’s Association) and the (New York State Gaming Commission) to determine appropriate next steps and how we can make up these lost racing opportunities for our participants."