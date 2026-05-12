New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill announces another NJ Transit World Cup ticket cut days after first reduction

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Just days after NJ Transit reduced 2026 FIFA World Cup train ticket prices after backlash, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced yet another cut.

Last week, the round-trip tickets from New York Penn Station to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey were cut from the initial cost of $150 to $105.

Now, Sherrill announced the tickets have gone down to $98 round-trip ahead of them going on sale Tuesday night.

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"Good news: Ahead of NJ TRANSIT World Cup train tickets going on sale tonight, @NJTRANSIT is lowering ticket prices to $98 without New Jersey taxpayer money," Sherrill wrote on X.

"Thank you to our partners — DoorDash, Audible, FanDuel, DraftKings, PSE&G, South Jersey Industries, and American Water — for helping make this possible.

"We’re excited to host a world-class event this summer and showcase New Jersey on a global stage."

NJ TRANSIT REDUCES WORLD CUP TRAIN TICKET PRICES AFTER BACKLASH, CITING MORE MONETARY SUPPORT: REPORT

NJ Transit and the FIFA New York New Jersey Host Committee caught flak after the originally announced $150 price of the round-trip tickets. Their argument was it would eventually cost taxpayers if they didn’t have that abnormal price set for the influx of those getting to MetLife Stadium from New York City.

Then, NJ Transit announced last week it received monetary support from "sponsors and other sources" in able to get prices lowered. Now we know those sponsors after Sherrill’s statement on social media.

Sherrill and FIFA got into a spat after the $150 price came out as well. The governor said FIFA should help pay for train tickets, while the governing body criticized Sherrill’s "unprecedented" plan and added that the expensive train tickets would have a "chilling effect" on the fan experience.

"Governor Sherrill has been clear that FIFA should contribute to transport its fans to World Cup games. Since it hasn’t, she directed NJ Transit to seek private and non-taxpayer dollars to significantly reduce the fare," a spokesperson for Sherrill told The Athletic. "The Governor appreciates all the companies that have already stepped up to lower the costs for ticket holders. She will continue to ensure the World Cup is an experience that benefits fans and all New Jerseyans."

NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri defended the original price, saying the ultimate cost to the public transportation company shouldn’t burden New Jersey commuters.

"It is an exciting moment for New Jersey to showcase New Jersey's diversity as well as its economic standing in the country and in the world. Equally important, (Sherrill) has said that New Jersey commuters cannot and will not subsidize the movement of fans going to the game, because that would not be fair," Kolluri said, reiterating that the tournament will cost NJ Transit $48 million.

"In order to move 40,000 people and to pay for the cost of $6 million (per game), we have to charge $150."

The regular train fare from New York Penn Station to MetLife Stadium round-trip is $12.90.

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Meanwhile, parking has been prohibited at MetLife Stadium, and ride-sharing will be limited, ultimately leading to a natural increase in NJ Transit commutes for World Cup matches.

The first game at MetLife Stadium is June 13 with a group stage match between Brazil and Morocco.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

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