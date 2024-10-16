Nevada gov backs women's volleyball players refusing to compete against team with trans player

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo expressed his support for the Nevada Wolf Pack women’s volleyball players who refuse to compete against San Jose State, which has a transgender woman on their roster.

Lombardo backed players in a statement on X, adding that "No student athlete should ever be pressured to play a game where they don’t feel safe — period."

"As I’ve said previously, I believe there are competition and safety concerns with this issue, and it’s irresponsible for the NCAA to put student athletes in a position of balancing their personal safety against the schools, competition and sports they love," Lombardo’s statement read.

"The student athletes at the University of Nevada, Reno have determined that they do not want to play against San Jose State, and I wholeheartedly respect the decision of the players.

"No student athlete should ever be pressured to play a game where they don’t feel safe – period.

"The NCAA has a responsibility to address this issue in a consistency way that protects the integrity of women’s sports and the student athletes who participate."

The NCAA issued a statement to Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

"College sports are the premier stage for women’s sports in America and the NCAA members will continue to promote Title IX, make unprecedented investments in women’s sports and ensure fair competition for all student-athletes in all NCAA championships," the organization said.

The issue for Nevada and several other schools is about going up against Blaire Fleming; the transgender female player who has been seen spiking balls into the face of opponents during matches.

Nevada players initially said in a statement to OutKick on Monday they planned on forfeiting their match against the Spartans to "stand in solidarity" with Southern Utah, Boise State, Wyoming and Utah State, who have all pulled out of their matches against the Spartans.

"We demand that our right to safety and fair competition on the court be upheld," the statement continued. "We refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes."

However, the school said in a statement on Monday night the team would not forfeit the match.

"The players’ decision and statement were made independently, and without consultation with the University or the athletic department. The players’ decision also does not represent the position of the University," the statement read.

"The University and its athletic programs are governed by the Nevada Constitution and Nevada law, which strictly protect equality of rights under the law, and that equality of rights shall not be denied or abridged by this state or any of its subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin. The University is also governed by federal law as well as the rules and regulations of the NCAA and the Mountain West Conference, which include providing competition in an inclusive and supportive environment.

"The University intends to move forward with the match as scheduled, and the players may choose not to participate in the match on the day of the contest. No players will be subject to any team disciplinary action for their decision not to participate in the match."

Several schools opted to forfeit matches against San Jose State instead of playing against the Spartans.