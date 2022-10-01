Nets’ Kevin Durant ready to move on from offseason trade request

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is ready to move on from the offseason drama that saw him request a trade and reportedly demand that head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks be fired.

After demanding a trade at the end of June, Durant and the Nets agreed to "move forward" together when the right trade never materialized.

Now, Durant is back in Brooklyn and preparing for the 2022-2023 season, which has become more interesting with the suspension of Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka , along with injuries to their front court.

"Can we move on past that at some point?" Durant asked after Friday's practice, according to ESPN. "I know it's an interesting story. I know that it took up most of the offseason, and drama sells, I get that, but I didn't miss any games, I didn't miss any practices, I'm still here. So hopefully we can move past that."

"I was upset," Durant added. "And as a family, they understood that I was upset, some of the stuff they agreed with. So we talked about it, and it was over a couple of months, a couple of weeks, towards the end of that where we talked about it. We came out, and we voiced all our concerns about how we all can be better. And it just worked out from there, and I'm glad I'm here now."

On Tuesday, Nash spoke with reporters about the offseason of drama and questioned whether Durant actually demanded he be fired.

"You know, I never thought that was 100 percent," Nash said. "It’s not black and white like that. There’s a lot of factors, a lot things behind the scenes, a lot of things reported that aren’t accurate. A lot of things that are reported that aren’t 100 percent accurate."

"I’m going to hear it from Kevin when the time is right," Nash continued. "I’m going to talk to Sean. I’m going to talk to all the parties involved. You just work through it step by step."

When asked whether there was anything inaccurate with the reporting surrounding his offseason, Durant did not hold back.

"There's a lot of s— that was inaccurate," Durant said, according to ESPN. "But it's like I don't want to go through it right now. We don't got that much time right now."