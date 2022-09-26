Expand / Collapse search
Brooklyn Nets
Published

Kevin Durant talks rocky Nets offseason, concerns he shared with team owner

Kevin Durant is a key component to the success of the Nets

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Kevin Durant’s relationship with the Brooklyn Nets was the focal point of the offseason as he requested a trade but ended up agreeing to continue with the organization for the 2022-23 season.

On Nets media day on Monday, Durant was peppered with questions about his thinking in the summer. Durant indicated he was frustrated after a first-round playoff exit and was thinking about his legacy.

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant reacts during the Indiana Pacers game, Jan. 5, 2022, in Indianapolis.

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant reacts during the Indiana Pacers game, Jan. 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

"As the season went on you seen what happened with our season," Durant told reporters, via SNY. "Guys in and out of the lineup, injuries, just a lot of uncertainties that built some doubt about the next four years of my career. I’m getting older and I want to be in a place that’s stable and trying to build a championship culture. I had some doubts about that and I voiced them to [Nets owner Joe Tsai] and we moved forward from there."

Durant reportedly gave Tsai an ultimatum – fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash or trade him. Tsai publicly backed Marks and Nash.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant talks to coach Steve Nash during the Indiana Pacers game, Oct. 29, 2021, in New York.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant talks to coach Steve Nash during the Indiana Pacers game, Oct. 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

"I’ve had plenty of talks with Steve and Sean throughout the season and what we needed to change as an organization," Durant said. "They know me, they know how much I care about our teammates and wanting to win. We all jumped on the same page. We are all professionals. We know how to adapt and move forward."

Durant said he wanted to make sure the team was in a good position and everyone was being held to the same standard. He pointed to the time he spent on the mend and the team went on a 10-game losing streak. He said Brooklyn should be built to win games without having Durant and Kyrie Irving on the floor at the same time.

Nets forward Kevin Durant talks to reporters during media day at HSS Training Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Sept. 26, 2022.

Nets forward Kevin Durant talks to reporters during media day at HSS Training Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Sept. 26, 2022. (Vincent Carchietta-USA Today Sports)

For the 2022-23 season, Brooklyn will have Durant, Irving and Ben Simmons all healthy and ready to play. The team added T.J. Warren and Royce O’Neale in the offseason as well.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.