Brooklyn Nets
Published

Nets' Steve Nash discusses Kevin Durant, offseason drama

Durant and the Nets agreed to 'move forward' together in August

By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Kevin Durant is back with his teammates in Brooklyn just a few short months after demanding a trade and reportedly asking for head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks to be fired. 

It has been a bizarre year for Brooklyn, who were forced to deal with point guard Kyrie Irving playing in only road games after declining to take the COVID-19 vaccine, dealt star James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers, and were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. 

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, #7, talks to the media during media day at HSS Training Center in Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 26, 2022.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, #7, talks to the media during media day at HSS Training Center in Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 26, 2022. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Durant’s trade request appeared to be the end of his run in Brooklyn, but after failing to find a trade that satisfied both sides, Durant met with Nash, Marks, and owner Joe Tsai in August, ultimately deciding to "move forward" together. 

"We're fine. We're good," Nash said Tuesday, according to the New York Post. "Ever since we talked, it's been like nothing's changed. I have a long history with Kevin. I love the guy. Families have issues. We had a moment and it's behind us. That's what happens. It's a common situation in the league.

Head Coach Steve Nash of the Brooklyn Nets speaks at the podium during a press conference at Brooklyn Nets Media Day at HSS Training Center on Sept. 26, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. 

Head Coach Steve Nash of the Brooklyn Nets speaks at the podium during a press conference at Brooklyn Nets Media Day at HSS Training Center on Sept. 26, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.  (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

"We all were hurting, seething, to go through what we went through last year, not being able to overcome all that adversity. Sometimes you lose perspective because you expect to win, but the reality is we were able to talk and discuss what we can improve on from last year. And also keep perspective. We went through a ton of stuff. You can’t just judge last season on [that] we lost in the first round."

When asked about Durant reportedly asking for his firing, Nash appeared to doubt it, saying he will have his moment to discuss it with Durant. 

"You know, I never thought that was 100%," Nash said. "It’s not black and white like that. There’s a lot of factors, a lot things behind the scenes, a lot of things reported that aren’t accurate. A lot of things that are reported that aren’t 100% accurate."

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant is shown during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers at the Barclays Center, Sunday, Apr. 10, 2022, in New York. 

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant is shown during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers at the Barclays Center, Sunday, Apr. 10, 2022, in New York.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

"I’m going to hear it from Kevin when the time is right," Nash continued. "I’m going to talk to Sean. I’m going to talk to all the parties involved. You just work through it step by step."

Brooklyn enters the 2022-2023 NBA season with Irving able to fully participate now that New York allows athletes an exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Nets will also be banking on having Ben Simmons fully healthy after the former Sixer missed all of last season while holding out and dealing with a back injury. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.