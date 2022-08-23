Kevin Durant, Nets agree to ‘move forward’ together after trade demand

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The marriage between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets is not over after all.

Nearly two months after Durant demanded a trade out of Brooklyn, the two sides have reconciled their differences and intend to "bring a championship to Brooklyn."

On Monday, Durant and his agent, Rich Kleiman, met with members of the Nets’ brass , including owner Joe Tsai, General Manager Sean Marks, and head coach Steve Nash, and have decided to move forward with their partnership.

"Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday," Marks said in a statement. "We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focused on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn."

The meeting between the two sides puts an end to the trade demand from Durant, according to ESPN.

It has been a whirlwind two months for Durant and the organization.

After being swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Durant requested a trade from Brooklyn just one year after signing a four-year extension with the Nets.

Durant was reportedly unhappy with the direction of the organization, telling Brooklyn’s owner in early August to either trade him or fire Marks and Nash.

Tsai balked at the ultimatum, backing his general manager and head coach.

"Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets," Tsai tweeted.