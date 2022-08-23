Expand / Collapse search
Brooklyn Nets
Published

Kevin Durant, Nets agree to ‘move forward’ together after trade demand

Durant signed a four-year, $198 million extension last offseason

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The marriage between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets is not over after all. 

Nearly two months after Durant demanded a trade out of Brooklyn, the two sides have reconciled their differences and intend to "bring a championship to Brooklyn." 

Kevin Durant, #7 of the Brooklyn Nets, and head coach Steve Nash look on against the Boston Celtics during Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 17, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston.

Kevin Durant, #7 of the Brooklyn Nets, and head coach Steve Nash look on against the Boston Celtics during Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 17, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

On Monday, Durant and his agent, Rich Kleiman, met with members of the Nets’ brass, including owner Joe Tsai, General Manager Sean Marks, and head coach Steve Nash, and have decided to move forward with their partnership. 

"Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday," Marks said in a statement. "We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focused on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn."

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, right, and Kevin Durant celebrate after a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers at the Barclays Center, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in New York. The Nets defeated the Pacers 134-126.

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, right, and Kevin Durant celebrate after a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers at the Barclays Center, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in New York. The Nets defeated the Pacers 134-126. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The meeting between the two sides puts an end to the trade demand from Durant, according to ESPN. 

It has been a whirlwind two months for Durant and the organization. 

After being swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Durant requested a trade from Brooklyn just one year after signing a four-year extension with the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant is shown during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers at the Barclays Center, Sunday, Apr. 10, 2022, in New York. 

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant is shown during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers at the Barclays Center, Sunday, Apr. 10, 2022, in New York.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Durant was reportedly unhappy with the direction of the organization, telling Brooklyn’s owner in early August to either trade him or fire Marks and Nash. 

Tsai balked at the ultimatum, backing his general manager and head coach. 

"Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets," Tsai tweeted.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.