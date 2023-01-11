Nerlens Noel must pay agent Rich Paul full commission on Knicks contract after settling legal battle

The long battle between Nerlens Noel and NBA super agent Rich Paul and his Klutch Sports Group has finally come to an end. And Noel won’t be happy with the result.

Noel filed a $58 million lawsuit against Klutch Sports, claiming the agency lost him money due to bad negotiating when he was a free agent. However, that case was dismissed in September 2022.

After that was settled, Paul and Klutch Sports weren’t done. They filed a separate lawsuit, alleging Noel did not pay them their commission for his deal with the New York Knicks, which was a $5 million contract during the 2020-21 campaign.

Noel must pay Klutch Sports the full commission on the $5 million and the "withdrawal of all pending legal proceedings," according to The Athletic.

Paul’s cut of Noel’s contract is reported to be 4%, which would cost Noel $200,000. And Noel isn’t legally permitted to counter with another lawsuit.

Paul, whose most famous client is LeBron James, started Klutch Sports Group in 2012 after becoming a successful agent with the powerhouse CAA. According to Hoops Hype, Paul represents 29 players, five of whom are All-Stars and two on max contracts.

Along with James, Anthony Davis, Zach LaVine, Ben Simmons, De’Aaron Fox and Draymond Green are on his client list.

Noel is in his ninth NBA season after being selected sixth overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Hornets. They traded his draft rights later that night to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Kentucky product played three-plus seasons in Philly before being moved to the Dallas Mavericks in 2017. Noel signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018, spending two seasons there before joining the Knicks on the $5 million deal.

Noel plays a reserve role with the Detroit Pistons this season, averaging 10.2 minutes per game, 2.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.5 blocks.