Detroit Pistons
NBA dishes out 11 suspensions in connection to Pistons-Magic fight

Killian Hayes will sit out three games, Moe Wagner gets two games, others to miss one

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
The NBA handed out a bunch of suspensions to players involved in the Detroit Pistons-Orlando Magic brawl on Wednesday night in the Motor City, according to multiple reports.

Pistons rookie guard Killian Hayes got the largest suspension out of the 11 players, as he will have to sit out three games after punching Magic forward Moe Wagner in the back of the head. 

Hayes’ punch came after Wagner’s decision to shove Hayes into his own bench as they chased down a loose ball started everything. Wagner will serve two games, while Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo will also get one game after coming to Hayes’ defense and shoving Wagner into the Pistons’ bench as well. 

Moritz Wagner, #21 of the Orlando Magic, is ejected from the game against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 28, 2022 in Detroit.

Moritz Wagner, #21 of the Orlando Magic, is ejected from the game against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 28, 2022 in Detroit. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

However, the Magic will have to do some interesting roster work, as eight players other than Wagner will be suspended. Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., RJ Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Franz Wagner and Admiral Schofield will have to miss one game. 

Players are not allowed to leave their bench, but once the fight started, many from the Orlando side ran over to help out Wagner, causing a large skirmish. 

Luckily, it was not a "Malice in the Palace" situation, as the PA announcer can be heard urging fans to stay in their seats as to not further escalate anything.

Killian Hayes, #7 of the Detroit Pistons, shoots a three point basket during the game against the Orlando Magic on Dec. 28, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Killian Hayes, #7 of the Detroit Pistons, shoots a three point basket during the game against the Orlando Magic on Dec. 28, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. (Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

When things settled during the game and referees deliberated, Wagner was issued a Flagrant Foul 2 and got ejected from the game. However, Hayes and Diallo were also sent into the locker room for an early shower. 

The Pistons went into the locker room up big on the Magic, 66-47, and they would finish off the game with a 120-101 victory. 

Moritz Wagner, #21 of the Orlando Magic, handles the ball against Killian Hayes, #7 of the Detroit Pistons, during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 28, 2022 in Detroit.

Moritz Wagner, #21 of the Orlando Magic, handles the ball against Killian Hayes, #7 of the Detroit Pistons, during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 28, 2022 in Detroit. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Hayes had five points, three assists and two rebounds, and Diallo had 11 points with five rebounds off the bench. Wagner ended his night with seven points, four rebounds and one assist. 

