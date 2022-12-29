NBA dishes out 11 suspensions in connection to Pistons-Magic fight

The NBA handed out a bunch of suspensions to players involved in the Detroit Pistons-Orlando Magic brawl on Wednesday night in the Motor City, according to multiple reports.

Pistons rookie guard Killian Hayes got the largest suspension out of the 11 players, as he will have to sit out three games after punching Magic forward Moe Wagner in the back of the head.

Hayes’ punch came after Wagner’s decision to shove Hayes into his own bench as they chased down a loose ball started everything. Wagner will serve two games, while Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo will also get one game after coming to Hayes’ defense and shoving Wagner into the Pistons’ bench as well.

However, the Magic will have to do some interesting roster work, as eight players other than Wagner will be suspended. Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., RJ Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Franz Wagner and Admiral Schofield will have to miss one game.

Players are not allowed to leave their bench, but once the fight started, many from the Orlando side ran over to help out Wagner, causing a large skirmish.

Luckily, it was not a "Malice in the Palace" situation, as the PA announcer can be heard urging fans to stay in their seats as to not further escalate anything.

When things settled during the game and referees deliberated, Wagner was issued a Flagrant Foul 2 and got ejected from the game. However, Hayes and Diallo were also sent into the locker room for an early shower.

The Pistons went into the locker room up big on the Magic, 66-47, and they would finish off the game with a 120-101 victory.

Hayes had five points, three assists and two rebounds, and Diallo had 11 points with five rebounds off the bench. Wagner ended his night with seven points, four rebounds and one assist.