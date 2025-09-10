NCAA college basketball players banned for betting on their own games

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three Division I college basketball players were permanently banned from the NCAA on Wednesday for allegedly betting on their own games.

Mykell Robinson, Steven Vasquez and Jalen Weaver have been revoked of their eligibility after the NCAA Committee on Infractions released findings that determined the players bet on contests they competed in at Fresno State and San Jose State, and were able to share thousands of dollars in payouts.

All three athletes were released from their respective teams and are no longer enrolled at their previous schools. Neither school was punished.

The NCAA declared the three players bet on each other's games and/or provided information that enabled others to do so during the 2024-25 regular season and that two of them even manipulated their performances to ensure certain bets were won.

The NCAA said a sports integrity monitoring service in January notified Fresno State and NCAA enforcement staff that a Nevada sportsbook operator had flagged suspicious prop bets on Robinson. The investigation began a week later..

Fresno State said it willingly cooperated with the NCAA.

"The university proactively shared reported information concerning sports wagering activity with the NCAA and worked collaboratively with the NCAA staff throughout the investigation," the school said in a statement. "While the eligibility consequences for the former student-athletes are significant, the case ultimately resulted in a Level III/Secondary violation and no sanctions for the institution. The university continues to have confidence in the Fresno State Athletics’ culture and is grateful to conclude this matter."

San Jose State said it was aware of the decision and that Vasquez was already removed from the roster.

According to the NCAA, Robinson and Vasquez had been roommates at Fresno State during the 2023-24 season. In January 2025, Robinson, who was still at Fresno State, and Vasquez, then at San Jose State — discussed over text message that Robinson planned to underperform in several statistical categories during one regular-season game. Robinson also placed multiple bets on Weaver, his teammate at Fresno State in 2024-25, the NCAA found.

During one game, Robinson, Vasquez and a third party bet a combined $2,200 on Robinson to underperform, and a $15,950 payout was redistributed among those who had bet, the NCAA said.

During that same season, Robinson placed 13 daily fantasy sports over-line and under-line prop bets totaling $454 on parlays that included his own performance. He collected $618 on one occasion.

Robinson placed multiple bets on Weaver, including two bets placed before a game in late December 2024 after he and Weaver exchanged information about their respective betting lines, the NCAA said. Weaver also placed a $50 prop bet on a parlay for himself, Robinson and a third athlete, and he won $260.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.