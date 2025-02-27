UConn's Dan Hurley misdirects criticism when asked about team's response to media's full-court press

Dan Hurley is one of college basketball's most fiery coaches. The UConn Huskies head coach has engaged in several heated exchanges with referees from the sidelines during games. He's also taken aim at the media on more than one occasion.

Hurley's latest battle with the media happened after UConn's victory over Georgetown on Wednesday. During his postgame availability, Hurley responded to a question about his handling of the media by describing the press as "a--holes."

The two-time national championship-winning coach appeared to have misinterpreted the question, believing it was referencing his personal handling of the media amid the criticism he'd received.

"Do you feel like you’re starting to handle the press better because you’re seeing more of it?" a reporter asked, according to Storrs Central. "And obviously, not everybody can press the way St. John’s can, but, I mean, do you feel like you guys are getting used to that and handling that better?"

Hurley proceeded to offer a candid response.

"I mean, I think the press has been an a--hole to me all year," Hurley said. "Oh wait you mean the . . . oh, I thought you meant . . . . There’s people acting far worse than me. What was that? I didn’t know what you were, I didn’t know what you were talking about there. I’m sorry. They’ve been fair at times."

UConn fell out of the AP Top-25 rankings earlier this month. However, Wednesday's 93-79 win over the Hoyas did improve the Huskies' record to 19-9.

UConn entered Thursday in the fourth spot in the Big East Conference standings, behind St. John's, Creighton and Marquette. The Huskies ended the past two seasons by hoisting the national championship trophy.

