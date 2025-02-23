Fresno State men's basketball players allegedly placed sports bets on games they played in: report

Fresno State men’s basketball is mired in a sports gambling scandal, and ABC 30 Action News learned two of the three athletes involved allegedly bet on games they played in.

The Bulldogs removed forward Mykell Robinson from the team while suspending guards Jalen Weaver and Zaon Collins for alleged sports betting.

ABC 30 Action News reports Robinson and Weaver placed bets that their team would go under their projected points and rebounds totals. This is a clear violation of NCAA rules, which prohibit student-athletes, coaches and athletics staff members from betting on games or providing information to anyone involved in or associated with any type of sports betting.

The rule includes sports betting involving intercollegiate, professional or amateur games or competition.

ABC 30 Action News also reports that Fresno State men’s basketball head coach, Vance Walberg, was the one who discovered his players' alleged gambling and notified the university. After an initial internal investigation, the NCAA got involved with an investigation of its own.

Fresno State told ESPN that Weaver and Collins were "being withheld from competition as the University reviews an eligibility matter."

These are two of the Bulldogs’ top scorers this season, with Weaver averaging 12.5 points per game, while Collins is close at 12.0 points per game and leads Fresno State with 4.7 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Robinson has not been on the team since Jan. 11.

Fresno State Athletics also told ABC 30 Actions News it would no longer comment on the matter "at this time."

The Bulldogs have lost 10 straight games, owning a 5-23 record this season, which is a record for most losses in a single campaign.

With three players away from the team, the Bulldogs only dressed seven players in Saturday’s 72-69 overtime loss to Air Force.

