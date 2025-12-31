NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal sponsors former basketball player's attempt to be tallest police officer in Texas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal had 3,026 assists in his NBA career, but one of his biggest assists came long after his retirement.

O’Neal, 53, is helping former professional basketball player Jordan Wilmore complete his lifelong dream of becoming the tallest police officer in Texas. O’Neal and Wilmore have more in common than being former basketball players; they are both over seven feet tall.

O’Neal, who stands at seven-foot one, is actually shorter than Wilmore, who is seven-foot three.

Wilmore was hoping to become a police officer in Kemah, Texas, but recently failed the state peace officer exam. Wilmore scored a 69, falling one point shy of the requisite 70 needed to pass, but plans to take it again.

"At first I was down, but I thought, you know, I’m still young. You fail, you get right back up. Can’t be too quick to quit," Wilmore said, according to KHOU.

Police Chief Raymond Garivey praised Wilmore’s determination.

"In my 34-year career, I’ve seen others fail, but I also see others give up. Once they’re done, they’re done. That’s not the case here. He wants to serve," Garivey said, according to KHOU.

O’Neal heard about Wilmore’s attempt to become a police officer and reached out, agreeing to sponsor his next attempt at the police academy. The 15-time All-Star will also have a custom-made car ready for Wilmore, to fit his large frame, when he passes the exam.

"I’m really thankful for him helping me out and being there, and being a mentor for helping me through this," Wilmore said.

O’Neal is a certified peace officer himself and knows the process.

"It actually took me five to seven years to graduate from the LA Sheriff’s Academy. I wanted to just let him know he’s got my full support. I’m going to be on you, brother, make sure you get it done," O’Neal said, according to KHOU.

