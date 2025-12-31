Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix Suns

Suns guard's celebration with teammate costs him $25K after dropping f-bomb during live TV interview

Jalen Green interrupted Collin Gillespie's postgame interview following 25-point performance in win over Wizards

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green's moment of celebration with teammate Collin Gillespie proved to be a costly one. 

The NBA fined Green $25,000 after he dropped an f-bomb during Gillespie’s live postgame interview following a dominant performance in the Suns’ 115-101 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night. 

Jalen Green at NBA Cup

Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green at an NBA Cup game at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on Nov. 21, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

Gillespie scored 25 points to help the Suns win five of their past six games. During an on-court interview, Gillespie was giving credit to his teammates when a few, including Green, interrupted to celebrate with him. 

"They can’t f--- with you," Green appeared to say into Gillespie’s ear, but the broadcast’s microphone picked up the remark. 

"Oh my God," Gillespie responded. "On live TV, bro?" 

Collin Gillespie dribbles

Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) dribbles past Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia, on Dec. 29, 2025. (Rafael Suanes/Imagn Images)

"I don’t care," Green said in response as he exited the interview. 

The league felt differently, and on Tuesday, Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations James Jones announced that Green was fined $25,000 for "using profanity when interrupting a teammate’s live television interview."

Green, who did not play Monday, has appeared in just two games this season as he deals with a hamstring injury. The 23-year-old guard was initially injured during training camp.

Jalen Green celebrates

Suns guard Jalen Green (4) celebrates a three pointer against the Clippers forward John Collins (20) during a game at the Mortgage Matchup Center on Nov. 6, 2025. (IMAGN)

Green played in all 82 regular-season games in each of the past two seasons, and was a part of the trade that sent 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

