NBA fines Nets' Cam Thomas $40,000 over anti-gay remark during postgame interview

Thomas was fined for using 'derogatory and disparaging language'

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas was hit with a $40,000 fine by the NBA on Friday after he used "derogatory and disparaging language" during a postgame interview following the Nets' 116-105 win over the Chicago Bulls the night before. 

The league announced the fine in a press release on Friday, citing Thomas’ use of an anti-gay remark on Thursday night. 

Cam Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Phoenix Suns during their game at Barclays Center in New York City on Tuesday.

Cam Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Phoenix Suns during their game at Barclays Center in New York City on Tuesday. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Thomas, who became the youngest player in NBA history to record three straight 40+ point games earlier this week, made the remark during an interview with TNT in response to teammate Spencer Dinwiddie’s comment about the trade package that sent Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith from the Dallas Mavericks to Brooklyn in exchange for Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks gestures during a game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks gestures during a game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Wednesday. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

"We may not be the best trade package, but we’re the best-looking. And the Nets needed some help in that department," Dinwiddie said earlier this week.

"We already had good-looking guys, no homo," Thomas said Thursday night. 

The comment prompted TNT’s Jared Greenberg to point out the obvious. 

"All right, I’m sure the league office will enjoy that one."

The Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas, right, is interviewed after the game against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center in New York City on Thursday.

The Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas, right, is interviewed after the game against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center in New York City on Thursday. (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Thomas apologized after the game on social media.

"I want to apologize for the insensitive word I used in the post-game interview," he tweeted. "I was excited about the win and was being playful. I definitely didn't intend to offend anyone, but realize that I probably did. My apologies again. Much love."

