NBA Finals 2022: Warriors, Celtics players wear 'End Gun Violence' shirts before Game 2

Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics players were spotted during warmups wearing "End Gun Violence" shirts ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

The orange shirts also had a list of social media accounts in which fans could learn more about the organizations the teams are supporting, including Every Town and March For Our Lives.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr who has called for the end of gun violence time and time again spoke about why players were wearing the shirts ahead of the game.

"We feel very strongly as a league that it's time for people to take notice and to take part in what should be a nationwide effort to limit the gun violence that's out there," he said ahead of the game, via NBC Sports Boston. "And there are ways to limit it. There are proven laws that are waiting to be passed, whether it's background checks or what have you. There are things we can do that would not violate people's Second Amendment rights, but would save lives.

"The idea behind wearing the shirts for both teams is to make people aware that they can contribute to different gun safety, gun violence prevention groups."

Kerr called on those who felt strongly about gun violence to go and vote and put people in office that would implement more regulation.

Boston coach Ime Udoka also spoke about raising awareness on gun violence.

"For me, it's something I spoke about after the Miami game. We play a game that if you win, you're elated and you feel great about it; you lose, you're devastated for the moment but it's not life and death, you still go on," he said.

"The awareness is about things that continue to happen in our communities. They are devastated and their families are devastated and we kind of go on with our normal life and business. Just continue to keep those thoughts in mind and those people are struggling. It continues to happen. And awareness and changes need to be made and we are all on the same page as far as that."

Boston leads the NBA Finals series 1-0.