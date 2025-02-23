Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Phoenix Suns

NBA All-Star Devin Booker pleads for Hooters to stay afloat amid bankruptcy reports

Hooters reportedly working with creditors to restructure $300 million debt

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 23 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The looming bankruptcy for Hooters has one NBA All-Star worrying. 

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker posted on X one day after it came out that the restaurant chain could be heading to Chapter 11. 

"Plz don’t go @Hooters," Booker tweeted after the team’s win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Devin Booker

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns looks on during Game 3 of the Western Conference playoff semifinals against the Denver Nuggets on May 5, 2023, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. (Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

Booker wasn’t the only one nervous about the restaurant’s future, with many posting to social media, including golf influencer Paige Spiranac

"Not on my watch," Spiranac tweeted after seeing the news. 

TRANSGENDER WOMAN ACCUSES HOOTERS OF SEX-BASED DISCRIMINATION FOR REFUSING TO HIRE HER

Hooters of America is reportedly working with creditors to restructure its debt of $300 million through a Chapter 11 filing. 

The chain is working with the law firm Ropes & Gray to prepare for a filing, per Bloomberg, but the plans are not final. 

Hooters sign on restaurant

(Ernst Peters/The Ledger)

Hooters has closed several locations throughout the country as its business declined. Around 40 locations have shut their doors, but none where Booker is in Arizona

Bloomberg also reported the company sold around $300 million in asset-backed bonds in 2021. 

While Hooters battles to stay afloat, Booker is hoping to do the same with his Suns this season. 

Phoenix is 27-29 on the year despite a talented roster, and if the season ended today, it wouldn’t make the Play-In Tournament because it is 11th in the Western Conference.

Devin Booker looks on

Devin Booker of Team United States looks on during practice ahead of the Paris Olympic Games on July 24, 2024, in Lille, France. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 28-year-old is averaging 26.0 points, 6.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds in his 10th NBA season, all of which have been in Phoenix. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.