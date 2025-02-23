Paige Spiranac wants 'ban' of controversial putting method in pro golf

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac has declared a stance on a hot debate on the course.

AimPoint, a method of finding a putting line on the green, has been criticized by those who don’t use it, saying that it affects the pace of play on the PGA Tour.

Spiranac is in that camp after what she saw on the LPGA Tour – a player going through their AimPoint routine a foot from the hole.

"Ban Aim Point," Spiranac posted on X over a picture of the LPGA Tour player.

Slow play has been a controversial topic in golf recently, especially with rounds in tournaments like the Farmers Insurance Open taking almost six hours to complete.

PGA Tour golfer Lucas Glover said on SiriusXm PGA Tour Radio that, while it isn’t proven AimPoint is causing these pace of play issues on the course, it can take too long to get the read and the results are not any better than other methods.

"AimPoint statistically hasn’t helped anybody make more putts since its inception on the PGA Tour, statistics have borne that out," Glover said.

Glover also pointed out how the method requires players to walk near the hole and make their way back to the ball.

"It’s also kind of rude to be up near the hole and stomping around, figuring out where the break is in your feet. It needs to be banned. It takes forever," he said.

There are others, however, who believe if AimPoint was adopted by more, the game would move quicker.

"It would speed up play as it takes an average of 10 seconds to get a read," Europe’s senior instructor Jamie Donaldson told Golf Monthly.

Collin Morikawa, who uses AimPoint, heard what Glover had to say and retorted with a proposed ban on "long putters," which the latter uses.

As of now, the PGA will continue to allow AimPoint, but pace of play will continue to be a hot topic moving forward.

