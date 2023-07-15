Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Guardians
Published

Naylor brothers make MLB history with multi-run homers: ‘Something super special’

The Texas Rangers beat the Cleveland Guardians, 12-4

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan
Bo and Josh Naylor of the Cleveland Guardians etched their names in the record books Friday night in a loss to the Texas Rangers. 

The Naylor brothers became the first siblings in Major League Baseball history to hit multi-run home runs in the same inning for the same team, according to The Associated Press. 

Bo Naylor celebrates after a home run

Bo Naylor, #23 of the Cleveland Guardians, is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on July 14, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.  (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The brothers went deep in the third inning, both launching two-run home runs to give the Guardians a four-run lead. 

Bo Naylor kicked off the fun with a 435-foot shot before Josh Naylor hit a low line drive to right field that hooked around the foul pole.

"It’s something super special," Bo said. "It’s something that we’ve talked about, joked about in the past. Seeing it come to pass was pretty wild to think about.

"When I hit mine, we shared a great moment. I could see how excited he was for me. When he hit his, I was up on the top step waiting for him. Just a cool moment to share with him."

Josh Naylor runs the bases after a home run

Josh Naylor, #22 of the Cleveland Guardians, runs the bases after hitting a two-run home during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on July 14, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.  (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

B.J. and Justin Upton were the last brothers to hit home runs in the same game for the same team, accomplishing the feat on September 27, 2014, for the Atlanta Braves

Despite the heroics from the Naylor brothers, Cleveland got blown out by the Rangers, falling below .500 with a 12-4 loss. 

The Guardians failed to cross the plate after the third inning, with the Rangers posting a five-run seventh inning to take the lead. 

Josh Naylor hits a home run

Cleveland Guardians Josh Naylor hits a home run that also scored teammate Myles Straw during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Friday, July 14, 2023. ( AP Photo/LM Otero)

"Great game. Great comeback," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "They really battled back. Big day by the heart of our order. Those guys all did such a great job."

The Rangers and Guardians play the second game of a three-game set on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.