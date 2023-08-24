Expand / Collapse search
Washington Nationals

Nationals reveal Stone Garrett's gruesome injury suffered at Yankee Stadium while trying to rob home run

It was a horrible sight, as Garrett immediately clutched his leg after his cleat stuck into the wall's padding

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Washington Nationals outfielder Stone Garrett was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday, one day after suffering a fractured fibula in a gruesome injury during a game against the New York Yankees.

Garrett may be on the 10-day IL, but he will be out for the rest of the season after what happened when he tried to rob a D.J. LeMahieu home run on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.

The Nationals didn’t give a definitive timeline for Garrett’s return, but manager Davey Martinez knows it will be some time before he gets back on the field. 

Washington Nationals outfielder Stone Garrett emotional on cart

Washington Nation outfielder Stone Garrett is carted off the field after being injured in the seventh inning of a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Wednesday. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

"He’s going to be out a while," Martinez explained, per ESPN. "We're going to wish him a fast recovery, and hopefully that leg heals up and he'll be ready to play for us in the future."

Roaming back to the short porch in right field on LeMahieu's hit, Garrett mistimed his jump during his theft attempt and his cleat appeared to get caught in the padding on the wall. He fell awkwardly to the warning track and immediately clutched at his leg. 

One of the Nationals’ announcers reacted quickly after seeing Garrett’s leg turn to the side. 

"Oh gosh, oh no," the announcer said. 

The Nationals’ training staff was quick to put Garrett's leg into an air cast, and a close-up of the outfielder showed how emotional and in pain he was. 

"When he went down like that, my heart dropped," Martinez said. 

Washington Nationals' Stone Garrett looks on during game

Stone Garrett of the Washington Nationals takes off his gloves after he doubles against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning of a game at Nationals Park n Washington, D.C., on Friday. (Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Fellow Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas added: "I think it’s tough. Just a little emotional for him. Seeing somebody that that happens to is not fun, either."

Garrett, 27, is in his second MLB season, though his first with the Nationals after debuting with the Arizona Diamondbacks last year. He’s done well in the 89 games he’s played with Washington, hitting .269/.343/.457 with nine homers, 17 doubles and 40 RBI. 

Martinez said Garrett's work ethic and having to grind in the minors to finally get his shot in the bigs has been inspiring in the clubhouse. 

"I'm always partial to those guys that put the work in, that worked really hard to become who he is, and really tries to get better," Martinez said. "I challenged him early on to be a better outfielder. He's done it. I challenged him to put the ball in play more. He's done that and driving in more runs. Everything I've asked him to do, he went out of his way to try and do."

Stone Garrett emotional on cart

Stone Garrett is in his first season with the Washington Nationals after debuting with the Arizona Diamondbacks last year. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Nationals recalled infielder Jeter Downs to take Garrett’s place on the roster.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.