Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington Nationals
Published

Former MLB player sprints into stands at independent league game to confront heckling fan

Raudy Read, a former Washington National, was stopped before anything escalated

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Raudy Read, a former Washington Nationals catcher now playing for the Spire City Ghost Hounds in the independent Atlantic League, did not like what he heard from a heckling fan Wednesday night and decided to confront him in the stands. 

The incident was caught during the Ghost Hounds’ broadcast in a game against the Long Island Ducks. 

The game was in extra innings when Read was at first base catching a double play to end the top of the 10th inning

As his team jogged back to the dugout to try to erase an 11-8 deficit in the bottom of the inning, Read tossed his glove toward his teammates and ran for the stands. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Raudy Read in dugout

Washington Nationals catcher Raudy Read enters the dugout during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies Sept. 25, 2019, at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. (Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Read hopped into the stands and started making his way to the concourse.

"Something is happening up on the concourse," the play-by-play broadcaster shouted over his microphone. 

ANGELS' SHOHEI OHTANI EXITS MOUND WITH CRAMPS, STILL HITS MLB-BEST 40TH HOME RUN

Advertisement audio came on during the broadcast, while images of the game were still being shown. And Read could be seen being calmed down by security guards and others. His teammates eventually started to get him down from the concourse and back on the field. 

Raudy Read rounds bases

Raudy Read of the Washington Nationals runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning during a spring training game against the New York Yankees at Steinbrenner Field Feb. 26, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

One user on X, formally known as Twitter, claims the fan and his daughter were calling Read "barbaric" names. 

"Can I just say I was at this game and the names this dude and daughter were calling Raudy that whole inning were [asinine] and barbaric."

Read, who homered in the sixth inning, was the final out after he got back on the field, striking out to end the game. 

Raudy Read on field

Washington Nationals non-roster invitee catcher Raudy Read during a spring training game against the Houston Astros at The Ballpark of The Palm Beaches March 14, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Read played 14 games in the majors in 2017 and 2019 with the Nationals, going 4-for-22 in his plate appearances. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.