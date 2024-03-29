Expand / Collapse search
Washington Nationals

Nationals' Nick Senzel breaks thumb in warmups ahead of opening day: 'It's awful'

Nick Senzel signed a one-year deal with the Nationals in the offseason

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The Washington Nationals had utility player Nick Senzel penciled in as a starter for the season opener. But the projected starting third baseman's debut with Washington was put on hold after Senzel fractured his right thumb during pregame warmups.

Senzel was fielding ground balls during batting practice when he injured his thumb. Senzel did make an appearance on the field shortly after the game against the Cincinnati Reds

The game also marked Senzel's return to face the team he played for the first five seasons of his MLB career.

Senzel inked a one-year contract with the Nationals in the offseason.

Nick Senzel

Nick Senzel of the Washington Nationals reacts after striking out during the second inning of a spring training game against the New York Mets at Clover Park March 15, 2024, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.  (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Senzel hit a career-best 13 home runs last season with 42 RBIs.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Senzel's injury "stung."

"The blow right before our game today really stung," Martinez said after the game. "That was kind of a bad situation. He took a bad hop during BP."

Nick Senzel bats during a game

Nick Senzel of the Washington Nationals bats during the second inning of a spring training game against the New York Mets at Clover Park March 15, 2024, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.  (Getty Images )

While Senzel's teammates were being announced to the crowd, he was somewhere near the visitors' clubhouse undergoing X-rays.

"It's awful," Martinez added. "He was in a good spot, and we were in a good spot with him. He was excited for today, and just a freak accident. We're going to miss him, but he's going to work really hard to get back as soon as possible."

The Reds defeated the Nationals in Thursday's season opener. Both teams are off Friday and resume the three-game series Saturday.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.