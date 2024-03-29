Expand / Collapse search
Boston Red Sox

Red Sox's Tyler O'Neill sets MLB record with home run vs. Mariners

O'Neill is in his first season with Boston

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Boston Red Sox outfielder Tyler O’Neill made history Thursday night against the Seattle Mariners as opening day was celebrated around baseball.

O’Neill hit a home run on the first pitch he saw from Cody Bolton in the eighth inning to give Boston a 6-4 victory.

It’s the fifth consecutive opening-day home run for O’Neill, breaking a mark held by Todd Hundley (1994-97), Gary Carter (1977-80) and Yogi Berra (1955-58). 

O’Neill set the mark against the team that drafted him.

Tyler O'Neill goes to the dugout

Tyler O'Neill of the Boston Red Sox returns to the dugout after the team's win over the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Seattle. (Joe Nicholson/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"Baseball is a funny game," O'Neill said afterward. "It brings everything home like that."

Tyler O'Neill comes home

Tyler O'Neill of the Boston Red Sox nears home after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of an opening-day game Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Seattle.  (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

It is O’Neill’s first season with Boston. He spent the last six years with the St. Louis Cardinals after the Mariners traded him to the National League Central team in 2017. He played in 477 games with St. Louis and hit 78 home runs with a .248 batting average.

St. Louis traded him to Boston in December for Victor Santos and Nick Robertson.

"You always want to kick the season off with a bang," O'Neill added, "Fortunately, I've been able to do it a couple times in row now. Just having a lot of fun out there."

Tyler O'Neill scores a run

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh can't get a tag on Tyler O'Neill of the Boston Red Sox, who scored on a throwing error by Mariners third baseman Josh Rojas during the fourth inning of an opening-day game Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Boston isn’t expected to make a World Series run, but early wins against top teams like the Mariners are a step in the right direction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.