Red Sox's Tyler O'Neill sets MLB record with home run vs. Mariners

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Tyler O’Neill made history Thursday night against the Seattle Mariners as opening day was celebrated around baseball.

O’Neill hit a home run on the first pitch he saw from Cody Bolton in the eighth inning to give Boston a 6-4 victory.

It’s the fifth consecutive opening-day home run for O’Neill, breaking a mark held by Todd Hundley (1994-97), Gary Carter (1977-80) and Yogi Berra (1955-58).

O’Neill set the mark against the team that drafted him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Baseball is a funny game," O'Neill said afterward. "It brings everything home like that."

EX-MLB ALL-STAR CASTS DOUBT OVER SHOHEI OHTANI'S GAMBLING INNOCENCE: 'THE CIRCUMSTANCES DON'T ADD UP'

It is O’Neill’s first season with Boston. He spent the last six years with the St. Louis Cardinals after the Mariners traded him to the National League Central team in 2017. He played in 477 games with St. Louis and hit 78 home runs with a .248 batting average.

St. Louis traded him to Boston in December for Victor Santos and Nick Robertson.

"You always want to kick the season off with a bang," O'Neill added, "Fortunately, I've been able to do it a couple times in row now. Just having a lot of fun out there."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boston isn’t expected to make a World Series run, but early wins against top teams like the Mariners are a step in the right direction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.