NASCAR truck goes airborne in fiery 12-vehicle wreck at Daytona

There was a scary crash at Daytona International Speedway on Friday night, two days before the Great American Race.

In an overtime lap of the Fresh From Florida 250 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Taylor Gray's Toyota went airborne in a fiery 12-truck crash.

Rajah Caruth was sitting in fourth place when he clipped the rear on the driver's side of Jack Wood. That caused Wood's truck to hit the back of Gray, whose truck turned right into the wall. Wood spun out toward the infield.

While facing the wrong way, Gray was hit practically head on by Daniel Dye, which led to Gray rolling over in midair.

Somehow, he stuck the landing, but not before hitting several trucks on the way down, and a dozen trucks involved in the wreck.

While Gray was upside down, a huge ball of fire trailed behind Dye, while sparks flew elsewhere as other trucks were trying to maneuver out of the way.

The wreck resulted in the 12th caution of the race, and Nick Sancez was able to come away with the victory in the caution.

"Man, I felt like I got a bad push there, and you’re already getting tight off of the corner, and everybody is going for all they have on the last lap," Caruth said of the crash. "I feel terrible to see trucks like that torn up. I hope Taylor (Gray) is all right. But a good night to start the year."

Gray, though, despite saying he was "fine," was "p-ssed off."

"Just looking at the replay. I like Rajah a lot, I just don't know what he was doing," he said after the race. "I mean, I looked at the replay, there's no hole to get in. The No. 91 is obviously still as right front. And I don't know if he's trying to stall the lane and misjudged it or what. He just got the 91 on the left rear, and obviously, you guys saw it from there."

Sanchez admitted he was "glad they wrecked," but, of course, hoped everyone was OK.

Fifty-one of the 101 laps were run under caution. The very first wreck involved 13 trucks.

The Daytona 500 will be run on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. on FOX.

