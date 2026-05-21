OutKick-Sports

NASCAR champ Kyle Busch hospitalized with undisclosed but 'severe illness,' will miss Coca-Cola 600

Austin Hill will replace the two-time Cup champion in the No. 8 RCR Chevy at Charlotte on Sunday

By Zach Dean OutKick
close
Kyle Busch opens up about racing against his son | NASCAR on FOX Video

Kyle Busch opens up about racing against his son | NASCAR on FOX

Kyle Busch opened up about racing against his son and about how to race at Martinsville Speedway before the Cook Out 400.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will miss this weekend's Coca-Cola 600 because of an undisclosed illness that put him in the hospital earlier this week.

The announcement came from Busch's family via his official social media account.

Kyle Busch waving to fans while walking onstage at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 8 Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet, waves to fans during driver introductions before the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., on Feb. 25, 2024. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

"Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation."

Busch, 41, is a two-time Cup champion and undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer. He's been in the Cup Series since 2004, making 762 career starts with 63 wins. Busch won the championship in 2015 and 2019, and has 234 victories across all three NASCAR national series.

KYLE BUSCH TURNS NASTY DURING VIOLENT NASCAR RACE, F-BOMBS FLY IN WILD RADIO RANT & SPECTATORS WRECK!

He is the all-time record-holder for wins in both the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (102) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (69).

Kyle Busch standing near his #8 Chevrolet race car at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 8 Cheddar's/ALSCO Uniforms Chevrolet, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn., on Sept. 15, 2023. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

While he's had a prolific career, Busch has struggled in recent years.

He left Joe Gibbs Racing for Richard Childress Racing after the 2022 season, and won three times during his first season. However, he has not won since, with his last trip to Victory Lane in the Cup Series coming in June 2023.

Busch started this current season on the pole for the Daytona 500, but has since struggled. He has just two top-10s across 12 races, and hasn't led a lap since Daytona. He currently sits 23rd in the points after a season-best finish (eighth) at Watkins Glen earlier this month.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha standing at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha stand before the start of the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala., on Oct. 14, 2018. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)

Oddly enough, Busch was also sick during that race, asking the team to have a doctor on standby when the race ended. The 41-year-old was reportedly dealing with a sinus cold.

Austin Hill will replace Busch in his No. 8 RCR Chevy Sunday at Charlotte.

Zach Dean is a writer for OutKick. 

Close modal

Continue