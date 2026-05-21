NASCAR champ Kyle Busch hospitalized with undisclosed but 'severe illness,' will miss Coca-Cola 600

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will miss this weekend's Coca-Cola 600 because of an undisclosed illness that put him in the hospital earlier this week.

The announcement came from Busch's family via his official social media account.

"Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation."

Busch, 41, is a two-time Cup champion and undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer. He's been in the Cup Series since 2004, making 762 career starts with 63 wins. Busch won the championship in 2015 and 2019, and has 234 victories across all three NASCAR national series.

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He is the all-time record-holder for wins in both the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (102) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (69).

While he's had a prolific career, Busch has struggled in recent years.

He left Joe Gibbs Racing for Richard Childress Racing after the 2022 season, and won three times during his first season. However, he has not won since, with his last trip to Victory Lane in the Cup Series coming in June 2023.

Busch started this current season on the pole for the Daytona 500, but has since struggled. He has just two top-10s across 12 races, and hasn't led a lap since Daytona. He currently sits 23rd in the points after a season-best finish (eighth) at Watkins Glen earlier this month.

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Oddly enough, Busch was also sick during that race, asking the team to have a doctor on standby when the race ended. The 41-year-old was reportedly dealing with a sinus cold.

Austin Hill will replace Busch in his No. 8 RCR Chevy Sunday at Charlotte.