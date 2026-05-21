LeBron James calls Spurs 'lucky as f---' for landing three generational talents with No 1 picks

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The San Antonio Spurs have landed the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft three times, and they landed a generational talent all three times. That is not lost on LeBron James.

The Spurs drafted David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Victor Wembanyama with those picks. Robinson and Duncan are in the Basketball Hall of Fame, and Wembanyama has done things not seen before on a basketball court in his three seasons.

"San Antonio continues to get lucky as f--- with these generational, talented, IQ, smart, but like, listen, ‘Keep the main thing the main thing.' David Robinson, Tim Duncan, and Wemby," James said during a recent episode of "Mind the Game."

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"Guys who have this dead-serious mentality. They have these horse blinders on, and they're like, ‘The mission is the mission.' It's all that matters, and it's pretty remarkable to see."

Wembanyama’s Spurs are tied 1-1 with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals, and his performance in Game 1 was astounding. The 22-year-old recorded 41 points and 24 rebounds in the team’s Game 1 win.

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He joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to record more than 40 points and more than 20 rebounds in their conference finals debut. He also joined David Robinson as the only players in Spurs history to record more than 40 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game.

"He has the ability to do things that we haven’t seen in our league ever. His IQ, like you can tell by the way he talks, you can tell by his demeanor he knows the game. He was taught the game the right way," James said of Wembanyama.

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In the Spurs’ Game 2 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday night, he played well, but it wasn’t enough to propel San Antonio to another win. He had 21 points with 17 rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

Robinson won two NBA championships with the Spurs, while Duncan won five championships. The Spurs hope can they turn their luck from landing Wembanyama in the draft lottery three years ago turns into more titles in Texas.

Wembanyama and the Spurs will play the Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Game 3 will be the first home game of the series for the Spurs.

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