NASCAR Hall of Famer Jimmie Johnson was asked how he and his family were doing months after his in-laws and nephew were killed in an apparent murder-suicide.

Johnson appeared on NBC’s "Today" and was asked about his emotions about seven months after their deaths.

"First and foremost, thank you for the support," Johnson said. "Friends and family, fans far and wide, have been extremely supportive, and that’s helped us through this incredibly difficult time. But we’re managing the best we can. That’s really all you can do. So, thank you for the support."

Jack Janway, 69, and his wife, Terry Janway, 68, were the parents of Chandra Janway, Johnson’s wife. They, along with her 11-year-old nephew, were found dead inside a Muskogee home on June 26 after law enforcement received a 911 call over reports of a disturbance and someone with a gun.

The Muskogee Police Department said in a statement at the time that officers responded to the scene and saw a person "laying in the hallway inside the front door." Shortly after, they heard a gunshot inside the home.

Police body cam footage released earlier this month revealed the horrifying scene where officers described seeing a victim through a window covered with a "blanket." Just before law enforcement entered an unlocked front door, a single gunshot could be heard.

Additional information later provided by the Muskogee Police Department revealed that Jack Janway’s body was identified as the victim near the front door. Terry Janway was later located on a couch positioned "next to a handgun."

The final victim was found in a bedroom.

Police told Fox News Digital at the time that they were investigating the fatal shooting as a possible murder-suicide and that Terry Janway was a possible suspect.

