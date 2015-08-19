NASCAR fans renew wedding vows at MIS on 50th anniversary

It was a golden weekend at Michigan International Speedway for longtime NASCAR fans Karen and Dave Hastings.

With the help of MIS President Roger Curtis, the Canadian couple renewed their wedding vows in Victory Lane on their 50th anniversary. Karen and Dave, who have been attending NASCAR events at the track for more than 20 years, brought all their children and grandchildren to the ceremony.

"Oh, we love it here," Dave Hastings said of MIS. "The first time I came here, I was hooked. It used to be a boys' trip, and somewhere along the way, the girls started joining us. There's no place we would rather be in the summer, and to get to spend it with our family has been unbelievable."

Here's to many more!