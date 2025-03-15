Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Najee Harris details free agency process, admits he 'just knew' last season was his last with Steelers

Harris agreed to a one-year contract with the Chargers

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Najee Harris was one of the top prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft, and the Pittsburgh Steelers used their first-round selection on the running back. 

Four years after he was the No. 24 pick, Harris' tenure with the Steelers has come to an end. The Pro Bowler entered the free agency market and agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers

During his introductory press conference with his new team, Harris admitted he came to the realization that his time with the Steelers was running out.

Najee Harris at Steelers OTA's

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris takes part in a drill during a practice May 25, 2022, at the Steelers' practice complex in Pittsburgh.  (Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Me and coach T [Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin], we're pretty close in certain ways, so I kind of knew what was coming," Harris said. "I didn't plan on doing it. It wasn't something that was in the plan or anything." 

At last month's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Steelers general manager Omar Khan said the team hadn't "closed the door" on Harris returning.

Harris said he was always aware of the business side of the NFL

"But it's a business. Coach T told me that when I was a rookie. Even in my last year, he would tell me, ‘This is the business side of things,’" Harris added. "I just took that, and I understood it. I just knew that would be my last year. … Maybe, like, halfway through the end of the season, I kind of knew that."

Mike Tomlin and Naje Harris

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlim, left, and running back Najee Harris (22) talk during warmups before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh Nov. 17, 2024. (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

While Harris experienced some ups and downs in Pittsburgh, his overall production was consistent. He finished all four of his seasons with the Steelers with at least 1,000 rushing yards. He was also durable, appearing in all 68 regular-season games during his four-year run with the storied franchise.

Najee Harris vs Ravens

Steelers running back Najee Harris runs the ball near the Ravens' goal line against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium Jan. 6, 2024, in Baltimore. (Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Harris did have to contend with some instability along Pittsburgh's offensive line and some turnover at the quarterback position during his stint with the Steelers. Harris shared passionate comments after the Steelers dropped a game to the Cleveland Browns midway through the 2023 season. The team later moved on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

The Steelers declined to exercise Harris' fifth-year option last year.

Harris expressed excitement about the talent along the Chargers' offensive line.

"The identity is what makes the plays, the integrity of how it is," Harris said. "And that's what brought me here. Watching their games throughout the season, to see how their O-line works, how good their line is and how they finish and the integrity that they bring. 

"I feel like that's what makes the plays is the O-line. They have a good O-line here, so I just want to take advantage." 

Harris rushed for 4,312 yards in his four seasons with the Steelers. He added 83 yards on the ground over three postseason games.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.