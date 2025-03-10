Najee Harris agrees to 1-year deal with Chargers: reports

The Los Angeles Chargers did well adding veteran running backs in free agency last season, and that trend continues this year as well.

Najee Harris, the former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick, has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal to head to Los Angeles worth up to $9.5 million, according to multiple reports.

The Chargers had J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, both free agent signings, leading the way in the backfield during the 2024 season. They ended up averaging 110.7 yards on the ground per game (17th in the league) and helped set the tone for an offense led by Justin Herbert.

For Dobbins specifically, he had a resurgent season after years of season-ending injuries, rushing for 905 yards on 195 attempts with nine touchdowns.

The Chargers possess one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and Harris, rushing for over 1,000 yards in each of his first four NFL seasons, appears to be a recipe for success on paper for head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is a stickler for a good running game.

Despite being the team's first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and having the success he has in four seasons, the Steelers did not pick up his fifth-year option heading into the 2024 campaign, meaning he was set for free agency.

Harris, though, did not let that hurt his production, rushing for 1,043 yards on 263 carries (4.0 yards per carry) with six touchdowns on the ground.

However, Harris' yards per carry has been a subject of debate, as he has rushed for just 3.9 yards per touch over his Steelers career. Pittsburgh seems to want new blood that could be more explosive than Harris, and they also have Tyler Warren, a versatile back, on the roster still.

This move for Harris is not only a prove-it scenario, being the contract is for one season, but he also gets to go back to California, where he grew up playing in the Bay Area before signing with Alabama for college ball.

Harris' time with the Crimson Tide made him one of the premier running backs in the 2021 draft class, as he rushed for 6.0 yards per carry and helped Alabama win two national titles. He also rushed for 1,466 yards with 26 rushing touchdowns during his senior season, cementing his spot as one of the best rookies to enter the NFL at the time.

Through four seasons, Harris has run for 4,312 yards with 28 touchdowns, while securing 180 catches for 1,149 yards and six more scores.

