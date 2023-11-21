Steelers fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada following the team’s loss to the Cleveland Browns over the weekend.

"Matt Canada has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. "I appreciate Matt’s hard work and dedication, and I wish him the best moving forward in his career."

The Steelers’ stagnant offense sparked fan criticism toward Canada even as the team is 6-4 and in the thick of a playoff hunt. After the Browns loss, Pittsburgh was ranked 28th in points scored and yards gained. It has been the defense that has kept Pittsburgh in a position to win the game.

Kenny Pickett has also been in the spotlight for his play. In the midst of his second season in the NFL, he has 1,722 passing yards, six touchdown passes and four interceptions through 10 games.

The voices of frustration grew louder after the team’s 13-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

"There's just a lot of stuff that just goes around that you guys don't see," Steelers running back Najee Harris said, via ESPN. "I guess I'm trying to say it's just, I'm just at a point where I'm just tired of this s---."

The Steelers have not been able to score at least 30 points all season. It has been more than a year since that happened. Pittsburgh scored 30 points in a 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last November.

Canada started as a quarterbacks coach for the Steelers in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021. Canada’s offense hasn’t been ranked in the top 20 in points scored or yards gained since that time.

Pittsburgh takes on Cincinnati on Sunday.