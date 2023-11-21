Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada

The Steelers offense has sputtered all season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada following the team’s loss to the Cleveland Browns over the weekend.

"Matt Canada has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. "I appreciate Matt’s hard work and dedication, and I wish him the best moving forward in his career."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Matt Canada vs Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada looks on in the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Nov. 19, 2023 in Cleveland. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Steelers’ stagnant offense sparked fan criticism toward Canada even as the team is 6-4 and in the thick of a playoff hunt. After the Browns loss, Pittsburgh was ranked 28th in points scored and yards gained. It has been the defense that has kept Pittsburgh in a position to win the game.

Kenny Pickett has also been in the spotlight for his play. In the midst of his second season in the NFL, he has 1,722 passing yards, six touchdown passes and four interceptions through 10 games.

FROM OUTKICK: JETS AND FALCONS MAKE QUARTERBACK CHANGES WITH TIM BOYLE AND DESMOND RIDDER

Kenny Pickett and Matt Canada

Kenny Pickett, #8, talks with offensive coordinator Matt Canada during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The voices of frustration grew louder after the team’s 13-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

"There's just a lot of stuff that just goes around that you guys don't see," Steelers running back Najee Harris said, via ESPN. "I guess I'm trying to say it's just, I'm just at a point where I'm just tired of this s---."

TOM BRADY RIPS 'MEDIOCRITY IN TODAY’S NFL,' TAKES ISSUE WITH 'PRODUCT' ON THE FIELD

Fire Matt Canada signs

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan holds up a sign in reference to Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Steelers have not been able to score at least 30 points all season. It has been more than a year since that happened. Pittsburgh scored 30 points in a 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last November.

Canada started as a quarterbacks coach for the Steelers in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021. Canada’s offense hasn’t been ranked in the top 20 in points scored or yards gained since that time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pittsburgh takes on Cincinnati on Sunday.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.