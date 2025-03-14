DK Metcalf downplays Steelers' QB concerns, vows to help 'whoever' ends up 'throwing the football'

Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson are the only two quarterbacks under contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While Justin Fields and Russell Wilson handled the Steelers' starting quarterback duties at different times last season, it remains unclear who will be under center once the regular season kicks off.

Fields agreed to a two-year contract with the Jets earlier this week, while Wilson reportedly visited other teams. While there are more questions than answers in Pittsburgh's quarterback room, the storied franchise did bolster its wide receiver corps by adding DK Metcalf.

The Steelers sent draft picks to Pittsburgh in exchange for Metcalf. The star wide receiver subsequently agreed to a five-year, $150 million extension, ESPN reported.

During his introductory news conference, Metcalf took a moment to praise the Steelers for providing a warm reception.

"Coach [Mike] Tomlin, Mr. Omar [Khan] and Mr. [Art] Rooney all hopped on the phone with me Sunday, and it just felt homey, felt welcoming that they wanted to bring me to this historic organization," Metcalf said. "Everything just snowballed from there and brought me here in front of you today."

Metcalf, who finished last season with 992 receiving yards, also acknowledged he doesn't control the team's personnel. But he said discussions with Tomlin and the Steelers' other decision-makers made him feel confident about the quarterback they will sign.

"They made me feel like they had the right decision with who was going to be throwing me the football," Metcalf said, according to ESPN. "I’m not making the decision in the quarterback room. So, I’m just going to try to do the best of my abilities to help whoever they have out there throwing the football. They make the correct decisions to bring the quarterback in here. So, I’m just going to roll with that."

Metcalf, George Pickens and Calvin Austin III are Steelers' top wide receivers heading into the 2025 season. Metcalf wore jersey No. 14 during his six-year stint in Seattle. Pickens wears the same number, so Metcalf decided to switch to No. 4.

"I mean, he's been here, he's made a staple in the No. 14," Metcalf said in reference to Pickens. "I'm not trying to take away from anybody's legacy, just trying to help build mine."

The Steelers finished the 2024 regular season with a 10-7 record and were eliminated from the postseason in the wild-card round.

