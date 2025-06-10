Myles Garrett vows to put Aaron Rodgers 'in the graveyard' after quarterback's move to Steelers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers is excited to be a part of the Pittsburgh Steelers after a long offseason journey led to him finally signing on with the franchise.

But he’s not the only one excited to see him in the AFC North. Cleveland Browns star edge rusher Myles Garrett is licking his chops, too.

"What do I think about it?" Garrett said Tuesday at Browns minicamp about Rodgers joining his division rival. "I think it’s a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Garrett's quip refers to his job of getting Rodgers on the turf when their teams meet twice this season. In fact, Garrett could be referring to what he does at his house every Halloween: setting up tombstones with quarterbacks he’s sacked over his illustrious career.

AARON RODGERS OFFICIALLY SIGNS ONE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH STEELERS WORTH OVER $13 MILLION: REPORT

Rodgers is no stranger to being sacked. He has the all-time record for most sacks taken with 571 over 248 career games. But he hasn’t been taken down by Garrett over his 20 NFL seasons.

They only faced each other once, and that was in Week 16 of the 2021 season when Rodgers was still with the Green Bay Packers. It was a 24-22 win over Cleveland, and Garrett wasn’t able to get Rodgers behind the line for a sack.

He is hoping to change that now after Rodgers, the 41-year-old four-time MVP, signed a one-year deal reportedly worth $13.65 million with the Steelers on Saturday, locking himself in for another NFL season.

Rodgers is coming off a down year with the New York Jets, his first full season with the franchise after he suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 in 2023. He went 5-12 as the team’s starter, though injuries early on hampered his production. He threw for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the Browns were having another rough season after quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his own Achilles early in the year. The Browns ended up going 3-14, but Garrett earned his sixth career Pro Bowl nod after totaling 14 sacks, 22 tackles for loss (leading the NFL) and 47 combined tackles over 17 games.

The first time these two will be able to go head-to-head will be Oct. 12, when Rodgers and the Steelers host Garrett and the Browns.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.