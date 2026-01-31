Music star Toosii labels Syracuse coach Fran Brown 'bozo' amid scholarship dispute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several months ago, Nau’Jour Grainger, better known by his stage name Toosii, said he would pause his music career to pursue his football aspirations. His pivot led to an opportunity with Syracuse beginning in 2026.

Grainger’s commitment to Syracuse was short-lived after the rapper later announced he would not join the program’s incoming recruiting class. Grainger pointed to recent comments made by Syracuse head coach Fran Brown about his scholarship opportunity.

In a social media post, Grainger argued that Brown's account of events leading up to his exit did not accurately reflect what happened. The 26-year-old later described the coach as a "bozo."

"No coach, that ain't what happened," Grainger said in a TikTok video. "I told you I wasn't coming there no more, and you feel like you wanted to break the news first before I told people what school I was going to. (Brown) is a bozo for that."

Grainger announced his commitment to the Orange Dec. 1.

"For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality," he wrote on X after committing. "God's will is the way and no one can stop it not even the devil. I wanna thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for even giving me the strength to chase what I believed when so many people told me I couldn't. Thank you to the people who supported me as well, it never go unnoticed."

Brown suggested earlier this month that Grainger would compete as a walk-on for one of the wide receiver roster spots in 2026. Grainger was a wide receiver and a kick returner in high school.

Syracuse brought in three receivers during the latest transfer period. Brown also acknowledged the possibility that Grainger might not wear a Syracuse uniform this fall, citing how the roster was being filled out.

"He's still thinking about it. ... I'm not really sure if that will happen because we're getting more and more players on the football team," the coach said last week.

Grainger took issue with Brown's framing and offered evidence to further prove his position.

"That was never the conversation," Toosii said. "The conversation was, 'Y'all paying for my school.' That's what it was. If you lie, I've got receipts."

Aside from the Orange, the Syracuse native also reportedly visited schools closer to where he grew up in North Carolina — Duke and North Carolina. 247Sports also reported that Grainger landed a scholarship offer from Sacramento State.

