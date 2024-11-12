Syracuse coach Fran Brown admits he skips showers after a loss: 'I don't deserve soap'

The Syracuse Orange enter Week 12 with a 6-3 record after dropping last week's game to Boston College.

First-year head coach Fran Brown shared some details about his postgame routine after a Syracuse loss. Brown takes losses so seriously he typically opts against showering, saying he doesn't "deserve soap."

"Honestly, I got a virtue. … When we lose, I ain't even get in the shower until early this morning. I just be mad. … I just brush my teeth. I don't deserve soap, I don't deserve to do all that," he explained.

Brown said losing a game usually costs him sleep too.

"I just wake up all night," Brown added. "Especially when we lose. I wake up like, ‘Damn, that really happened that way.’ And then I just move on.

"There's a process that I follow every week … win, lose, or draw. The only thing is my wife, I can’t sleep in the bed if we lose because I’m not going to get in the shower for that day," Brown explained. "I’m just mad. I just sit there and brush my teeth. That’s what I feel I have to do so y’all won’t say my breath stinks."

Before taking the job at Syracuse, Brown was an assistant coach at Georgia. He also had a six-year stint at Temple and worked as an assistant at Baylor and Rutgers.

The Orange's six wins already makes the team bowl eligible, and they need to win just one of the final three remaining games to improve from their 2023 record.

Syracuse got off to a strong start under Brown, winning five of its first six games.

Quarterback Kyle McCord, who transferred from Ohio State to Syracuse before the season, has been a key part of the Orange's success. McCord has thrown for 3,153 yards and 23 touchdowns this season.

But the quarterback has thrown four touchdowns and six interceptions in the last three games.

Brown will try to get Syracuse back on the winning track Saturday when the Orange take on the California Golden Bears.

