Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia Bulldogs

Mothers of Georgia quarterbacks share emotional moment after Carson Beck's injury: 'We got this'

Beck was injured on the final play of the first half

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 7 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Nerves were high when Carson Beck went down with an injury while his Georgia Bulldogs were already trailing at half.

Beck was injured on the final play of the first half when he was hit hard going for a deep ball. Kirby Smart said he suffered a hand injury, but he was spotted with ice on his elbow.

Georgia was already trailing, 6-3, at the time of the injury, and backup Gunner Stockton hadn't had much meaningful time in a Bulldog uniform.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton

Carson Beck, right, speaks with Gunner Stockton of the Bulldogs before the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles game at Sanford Stadium on Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, Georgia. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Georgia fans everywhere were bracing for what was to come, especially the mothers of both Beck and Stockton.

The camera panned to the mothers, who were sitting near each other at the game in Atlanta.

The two shared a hug, with Stockton's mother kissing the head of Beck's mom.

"We got this," said Beck's mother, donning her son's jersey.

They did, indeed, have it. Stockton rallied the troops to a thrilling 22-19 overtime victory over Texas to win the SEC and earn a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

Gunner Stockton on field

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton warms up before the SEC championship game against the Texas Longhorns on Dec. 7, 2024, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NICK SABAN GIVES STERN OPINION ON FLAG-PLANTING AFTER RIVALRY WEEK MELEES: ‘UP TO EARS IN ELEPHANT S—T’

Texas was held to a field goal on its first overtime possession, and Beck returned into the game on a first and goal because Stockton’s helmet had come off on the previous play. Beck handed it off to Trevor Etienne, who waltzed into the end zone for the victory.

It was without a doubt Stockton’s biggest game of his life. His previous seven appearances were mostly in blowouts and meaningless contests. His previous career high in passing attempts was 12. On Saturday, he threw the rock 16 times, completing 12 passes for 71 yards.

It was just a week ago when the Bulldogs went eight overtimes against Georgia Tech. Although this one was shorter, it's definitely much sweeter for the Bulldogs.

It was Texas' second loss of the season. Its first was also against Georgia, on Oct. 19 in Austin. 

It remains to be seen whether the Longhorns will have a home game in the first round of the playoffs. However, they would have to drop at least seven spots for that to happen.

Gunner Stockton

Gunner Stockton of the Georgia Bulldogs stiff arms David Gbenda of the Texas Longhorns during the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Butch Dill/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There is a chance these two teams could face one another a third time – in the national championship.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.