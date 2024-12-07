Georgia quarterback Carson Beck leaves SEC championship with injury

Carson Beck left the SEC title game Saturday after what coach Kirby Smart said was a hand injury.

With one second left in the first half, Beck was looking to throw deep to try to get Georgia its first lead of the game.

He got hit as he threw, and his arm appeared to be injured.

Beck was quickly tended to by trainers and coaches, and he was slow to get up. He jogged off the field on his own, but it was clear something wasn't right.

Speaking with ESPN just as the half ended, Smart said the injury would likely not keep Beck out of the game. But Georgia backup Gunner Stockton entered the game, and Smart then told ESPN at the start of the half that Beck would not return.

With Beck under center, it was not a pretty sight for the Bulldogs, who managed just a field goal in the first half.

On the bright side, Texas' offense, led by Quinn Ewers, didn't fare much better. The Longhorns converted two field goals for a 6-3 lead at half.

With a loss, it would be the first time Georgia will have lost three games in a season since 2018. This year marked the first time the Bulldogs had lost to any team other than Alabama since 2020, when they lost to Ole Miss in Oxford.

Beck is expected to be an early selection in the NFL Draft in April.

