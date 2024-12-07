Nick Saban gives stern opinion on flag-planting after Rivalry Week melees: ‘Up to ears in elephant s—t’

Last week, several instances of road teams planting their school’s flag at midfield of their opponent were not well-received.

It all started after Michigan’s upset over Ohio State in Columbus. An all-out brawl occurred, to the point where pepper spray had to be used on players.

Two more fights broke out: one between Florida and Florida State, and another between UNC and N.C. State.

The Big Ten fined both the Wolverines and Buckeyes $100,000 each.

"To fine these schools $100,000 is like worrying about mouse manure when you're up to ears in elephant s--t," Saban cracked on "College GameDay."

The seven-time national champion continued not to mince his words, shunning the act of flag-planting.

"I'd be more upset with my team trying to plant the flag, because I think that's disrespectful and doesn't show much sportsmanship. You want to defeat the other team, but this disrespect everyone wants to show is probably not a good part of the game. And I think you have to protect the brand. If college players want to be paid, which they are being paid now, then they have to do something to protect the brand. The NFL protects their brand. So when you do something like this that's bad for the game, you gotta learn how to protect the brand, show sportsmanship so people can identify with the game in a positive way."

"I’d be much more upset with my team planting a flag, because I think coaches can control that," Saban added.

A fourth fight occurred during the Arizona State-Arizona game because of Sun Devils players trying to plant a pitchfork at midfield. However, that was more subdued.

