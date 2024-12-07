Georgia wins SEC in OT thriller over Texas despite Carson Beck’s injury, earns bye in College Football Playoff

No Carson Beck? No problem.

The Georgia Bulldogs earned a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff by winning the SEC championship game over Texas, 22-19, in an overtime classic.

Texas was held to a field goal on its first overtime possession, and Beck returned into the game on a first and goal because Gunner Stockton’s helmet had come off on the previous play. Beck handed it off to Trevor Etienne, who waltzed into the end zone for the victory.

Georgia was in trouble in the first half, and then it seemed to all come crashing down when Beck injured his arm on the final play of the half. Kirby Smart said Beck would not return with the Bulldogs trailing 6-3.

But Stockton’s first drive was storybook. He marched Georgia 75 yards in 10 plays, and Etienne rushed in for a score. It was the first touchdown of the game, and the Bulldogs had their first lead. Texas then missed a field goal, and Georgia added another three points to take a 13-6 lead just before the beginning of the final quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, Quinn Ewers found DeAndre Moore on a quick slant, and Moore did the rest for a game-tying 41-yard touchdown. On the next drive, the Longhorns forced a three-and-out — or so they thought.

Georgia went into its bag of tricks and ran a fake punt on fourth and 5 from its own end and converted. The Bulldogs parlayed that into a drive that lasted over nine minutes, nearly the amount of time they had the ball in the entire first half. And it ended with a field goal to put the Bulldogs up three with 4:32 to go.

There was plenty of time for the Longhorns, but, on third down, Quinn Ewers threw an interception, giving Georgia the ball with 3:36 left inside Texas’ 30-yard line. However, Stockton, on third and 13, returned the favor, giving Ewers an opportunity at redemption. The Longhorns got in field goal range, and Bert Auburn, who had missed two field goals earlier, tied it up to send the game into overtime.

It was without a doubt Stockton’s biggest game of his life. His previous seven appearances were mostly in blowouts and meaningless contests. His previous career high in passing attempts was 12. On Saturday, he threw the rock 16 times, completing 12 passes for 71 yards.

It was just a week ago when the Bulldogs went eight overtimes against Georgia Tech. Although this one was shorter, it's definitely much sweeter for the Bulldogs.

It was Texas' second loss of the season. It's first also came against Georgia Oct. 19 in Austin.

It remains to be seen whether the Longhorns will have a home game in the first round of the playoff. However, they would have to drop at least seven spots for that to happen.

There is a chance these two teams could face one another a third time — in the national championship.

