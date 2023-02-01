Famous Pro Football Hall of Famers to compete in the Super Bowl

A Super Bowl championship is considered the ultimate achievement in the NFL.

Enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is the ultimate individual accomplishment for an NFL star.

There are 362 members in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, many of whom own multiple Super Bowl rings.

Here are a few:

1. Joe Namath

Retired NFL quarterback Joe Namath was victorious in Super Bowl III in January 1969 while playing for the New York Jets. Namath played for the franchise from his debut in the NFL in 1965 until 1976, before moving on to the Los Angeles Rams to play a season in 1977.

Although Namath does not have the best career statistics or most Super Bowl wins among QBs, "Broadway Joe" became a popular figure decades after his retirement and remains one of the most recognizable figures in the sport.

Namath was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985. He earned his Super Bowl ring in January 1969 when the New York Jets defeated the Baltimore Colts by a score of 16-7.

2. Joe Montana

Joe Montana, nicknamed the "Comeback Kid," played for the San Francisco 49ers from 1979 until 1992. He played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1993-94.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame six years after his retirement in 2000. Montana earned four Super Bowl rings, all with the 49ers.

3. John Elway

For well over a decade, John Elway was the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos, from 1983 until his retirement in 1998, leading them to multiple Super Bowls and several division titles.

From 2011 until 2020, Elway served as the Broncos' general manager and executive vice president of football operations. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame with the class of 2004.

He has two rings from Super Bowl's XXXII and XXXIII.

4. Jerry Rice

Jerry Rice is considered one of the top wide receivers of all time. He played the majority of his career and earned most of his accolades with the San Francisco 49ers from 1985 until 2000. Rice also played for the Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos before his retirement in 2005.

Rice earned all three of his Super Bowl rings with the 49ers in Super Bowls XXIII, XXIV, and XXIX. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame with the class of 2010

5. Lawrence Taylor

Linebacker Lawrence Taylor earned two Super Bowl rings while playing for the New York Giants from 1981 until 1993. Taylor was inducted into the Hall of Fame with the class of 1999.

Taylor is considered one of the greatest defensive players in the history of the game with 142 career sacks and over 1,000 career tackles.